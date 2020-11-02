Advertisement

W.Va. reports 1 death, 352 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed one death and 352 new COVID-19 cases in statistics updated Monday morning.

The DHHR identified the latest victim as a 71-year-old Grant County woman.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the DHHR reported that there have been 792,475 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 25,235 cases and 458 deaths.

Kanawha County continues to lead the state in deaths with 106. Other counties that have recorded double-digit deaths include: Logan, 46, Mercer, 31; Cabell, 29, Fayette, 24; Jackson, 24; Berkeley, 18; Putnam 13, Harrison, 12; Wayne, 11; Mingo, 10 and Raleigh, 10.

The DHHR’s website also showed 5,557 active cases on Monday. Kanawha County continues to lead the state in active cases with 644. Other counties with more than 100 active cases include: Cabell, 483; Berkeley, 425; Mercer, 361; Putnam, 346; Mingo, 246; Monongalia, 246; Wood, 232; Wyoming, 201; Raleigh, 161; Marshall, 160; Ohio, 157; Harrison, 151; Boone, 128; Jefferson, 115; Wetzel, 115; and Wayne, 100.

In addition, the statewide cumulative percentage of positive tests was 2.95 percent, and the daily percentage was 4.19

Wood County, which was orange (5.9 percent positivity; 31.30 infection rate) on the DHHR’s daily county-alert-system map, showed 748 cases – 232 active, six deaths.

Following are DHHR statistics and daily alert levels for four other Mid-Ohio Valley counties.

- Jackson (orange - 5.60 percent positivity; 19.0 infection rate): 420 cases - 41 active, 24 deaths

- Pleasants (green - 2.58 percent positivity; 11.49 infection rate): 36 cases – 12 active, three deaths

- Ritchie (gold - 4.33 percent positivity; 21.68 infection rate): 56 cases - 26 active, no deaths

- Wirt (yellow - 3.47 percent positivity; 34.36 infection rate): 56 cases - 19 active, no deaths

The alert levels are based on the following data collected and published daily on the DHHR’s COVID-19 website: (colors are assigned based on the lower of a county’s two ratings) green, three or fewer cases per 100,000 population or less than 3 percent positivity rate; yellow, 3.1 to 9.9 cases per 100,000 population or 3 percent to 4 percent positivity rate; gold, 10 to 14.9 cases per 100,000 population or 4 percent to 5 percent positivity rate; orange, 15 to 24.9 cases per 100,000 population or 5 percent to 8 percent positivity rate; and red, 25 or more cases per 100,000 population or higher than 8 percent positivity rate.

The Department of Health and Human Resources provided this breakdown of cases, showing case confirmed by lab test over probable case:

Barbour (188), Berkeley (1,709), Boone (415), Braxton (76), Brooke (253), Cabell (1,559), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (799), Gilmer (65), Grant (200), Greenbrier (215), Hampshire (146), Hancock (244), Hardy (109), Harrison (688), Jackson (420), Jefferson (634), Kanawha (3,894), Lewis (115), Lincoln (268), Logan (805), Marion (425), Marshall (451), Mason (183), McDowell (132), Mercer (816), Mineral (250), Mingo (669), Monongalia (2,378), Monroe (267), Morgan (161), Nicholas (193), Ohio (649), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (73), Preston (227), Putnam (1,001), Raleigh (880), Randolph (431), Ritchie (56), Roane (115), Summers (142), Taylor (174), Tucker (67), Tyler (58), Upshur (279), Wayne (630), Webster (38), Wetzel (232), Wirt (56), Wood (748), Wyoming (364).

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

