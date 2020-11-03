100 years ago, another historic election took place

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 1920 was a presidential election year like none before it.

The election that year pitted two Ohioans against each other: both of them newspaper publishers.

The candidates were Democrat James Cox of Dayton, owner of a newspaper empire (and which would become a group of radio and television stations), and Republican Warren Harding of Marion, publisher of the local Marion Star.

It was the first time women legally voted in a presidential election, having won the right to vote that year. It was also held in the waning days of a pandemic that had taken a heavy toll around the world.

And while the two candidates were steeped in the newspaper industry, a new technology would make its mark in that election.

It’s the first time the results of a presidential election would be communicated to the masses in real time. Two radio stations, including one which first went on the air the day of the election, broadcast the results of the vote as they came in-albeit mainly to the East Coast.

KDKA in Pittsburgh, which first went on the air November 2, 1920, is regarded as the nation’s first commercial radio station. But another station went on the air experimentally during the previous summer, then permanently. That station became known as WWJ in Detroit. Even in a changing broadcast world, both stations remain on the air today.

Whereas people people previously learned about the outcome of an election through their morning newspaper the next day, and sometimes not always in an “up-to-date” manner (remember “Dewey Defeats Truman”?), by listening to the radio (until television came along in the late 1940′s), people often knew the result of an election before they went to bed on election night. And if a close election vote often carried on into the wee hours of the morning, people knew the result in real time some time the next day.

That’s how most of our elections have worked out the past 100 years. It may not be quite as true this year. But the now-tradition of getting election returns up-to-the-minute began on that November night, one-fifth of the way into the 20th century.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.