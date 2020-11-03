Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Long lines to vote on Election Day aren’t unusual

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long voting lines on Election Day aren’t unusual or necessarily a sign of that something nefarious is afoot.

They’re often the product of something as simple as heavier-than-expected turnout for an important election like Tuesday’s presidential, congressional and other races.

Long lines also develop when there aren’t enough voting machines — either because some have malfunctioned or there just aren’t enough of them to comfortably manage the turnout — or when poll workers don’t show up for their assignments, leading to understaffing.

People wait in line to vote at Adam Hall near Auburn Corners, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
People wait in line to vote at Adam Hall near Auburn Corners, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

This year, polling places are putting social distancing measures in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, with voters who are in line encouraged to keep at least 6 feet (1.83 meters) apart — automatically making for longer lines.

Long lines materialized in many counties in many states during the past few weeks of early in-person voting because the early turnout was so heavy.

Nearly 100 million Americans voted early.

One scenario that could complicate Tuesday’s voting: voters who decide to show up at the polls after getting a ballot in the mail, or not receiving one they requested.

Voters with mailed ballots can change their minds and choose instead to vote in person. However, poll workers will have to take extra steps to make sure the person won’t vote twice, which is illegal. The same applies to someone who shows up to vote, claiming not to have received a ballot.

Many such cases could contribute to long lines because of the time needed to resolve these and other issues.

On the flip side, the high number of people who have already voted early — whether in-person or by mail — could turn out to be a benefit on Tuesday.

“There is a good chance that the voting on Election Day may be kind of light if a high percentage of the vote is already in,” said Tom Verdin, AP’s national editor for state government.

—-

This story is part of a series dedicated to answering commonly asked questions from AP’s audience about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for November 3rd

Updated: 3 hours ago

National Politics

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters braved long lines and the threat of the coronavirus to cast ballots as they chose between two starkly different visions of America for the next four years with a record-setting early vote.

Coronavirus

Russian infections soar; UK, Germany widen testing

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

National

Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join IS

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police, Austrian authorities said Tuesday.

National

Hurricane Eta inches closer to Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Eta inched closer to Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds Tuesday, while heavy rains thrown off by the Category 4 storm’s bands already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.

National

Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National Politics

Huge voter turnout expected despite virus, political rancor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Polls began opening Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states and as President Donald Trump threatened legal action to prevent ballots from being counted after Election Day.

National

Evidence deadline looms in case of Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is not scheduled to start until July, but prosecutors must turn over evidence to her lawyers by Monday.

National

Raw: Hurricane Eta brings strong winds and rain to Honduras

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Honduras begins to feel impacts as Hurricane Eta nears landfall in Central America.