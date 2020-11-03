Fort Frye HS has community excited for potential regional title

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - After Fort Frye’s third straight undefeated regular season, they will be looking to capture the regional title. One of many goals they set out for themselves before the start of the 2020 season.

“It was one of our goals to reach it to this far, but we knew that we had to work pretty hard to get there,” says All-Ohio linebacker, Dylan Hart.

It’s the work ethic from not only Hart and the rest of the senior class, but the depth of the rest of the roster that got them to this point.

“We have a great group of juniors and some sophomores that are coming along as well," says Fort Frye head football coach Eric Huck. "And stepping into some starting positions and they’re really helping us out and creating some depth.”

It has the Fort Frye community excited for what is on the way --- even with the restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

“And our community is behind us and we have a lot of local businesses that really support us," says Huck. "We would like to see all of them in the stands. I know they would be here. But the fans that we do have here are able to support us are creating quite a crowd even though it’s a small group. It’s loud and exciting here anyway.”

And even with the smaller crowd in the stands, the team can still feel support of everyone in Beverly, even if they aren’t there physically.

“There’s always a buzz. And it’s just kind of hard this year because of the COVID-restrictions," says Fort Frye HS Athletic Director, Barbara Sleek. "Because the buzz this year, usually it’s just ‘I’m going to come down and by some tickets.’ End of story, move on, go to the game and cheer them on. This year with the restricted numbers, the masks, the social distancing, it’s a little bit different but there’s still a buzz.”

Coach Huck says that the game plan will be for the offense to control the clock and the defense to limit big plays from the opposing offense.

If you would like to stream this game you can click on this link to view Fort Frye play against Fairland High School.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.