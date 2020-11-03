Humane Society of Parkersburg opens new building

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg opened a new building this Monday.

Executive Director Gary Mcintyre and Shelter Manager Samantha Tannous said there are 23 kennels in this new building. Not only that, there is now an isolation area for pets when staff are figuring out whether they are sick or not.

The entire building, including outdoor kennels, has sprinkler access too, insuring animal and staff safety.

Beyond the increased capacity and safety, the renovations have also created a more peaceful environment for pets.

Tannous said, So in this new building, cats will have their own space. They’ll be separated from the dogs so it will be a lot less stressful for the cats.”

Tannous and Mcintyre say these renovations have been years in the making.

Gary Mcintyre says that all renovations will probably be done in January.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.