Marietta College celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - 2020 is not only the year of a major election, it’s also the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

Marietta College wanted to do something special to celebrate so they put together a gallery titled We the Women.

Organizer Jolene Powell says the department wanted to remind people that their vote matters and she hopes the gallery will make people think about women’s issues.

“I definitely want people to think about women’s rights and the things that women are concerned about in 2020,” she said.

The gallery also highlights a poster about Ruth Bader Ginsburg to honor her legacy after her death.

Due to COVID restrictions, only people in the college community can visit the gallery.

We the Women runs until November 26th.

