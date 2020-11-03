Obituary: Angela Dawn Beckner

ANGELA IS NOW SAFE AT HOME IN HEAVEN IN THE ARMS OF JESUS!

Angela Dawn Beckner, 39, of Walker, WV (RT. 47 Wirt County) passed away suddenly with a massive heart attack November 2, 2020 at home, just six days shy of her 40th birthday. She was one of four grandchildren born on their grandparents'/Tom & Helen Beckners' Wedding Anniversary!

Angela was the beloved daughter born November 8,1980 to Thomas and Marilyn Pysell Beckner who survive. Also survived by grandparents Paul & Bessie Beckner, also of Wirt County, Ruth Pysell Haught of Fairmont, WV., Aunts & Uncles; Walter Pysell Jr. (Caroline), Steven Pysell (Stephanie), Rachel Pysell Tallhamer (Rex), Rebecca Beckner Johnson (Tim), Steven Beckner (Tina). Cousins; Arielle Shuttleworth (Jamie), Brendan Pysell, Emily Shuttleworth, Laura Pysell Kennedy (Stephen), Blake Kennedy, Katie Pysell Carpenter (Mark), Mitchel Tallhamer (Nicole), Cooper Tallhamer, Curtis Tallhamer (Chelsie), Miles Tallhamer, Gracie Tallhamer, Maxwell Tallhamer, Hannah Tallhamer, Stanley Beckner.

Angela was preceded in death by great grandparents; Tom & Helen Beckner,

Helen Shaffer Reese, Ralph & Peggy Reese, Harry & Nora Pysell, John W. & Mary MacDonald. Grandfathers, Walter C. Pysell Sr. and E. Arnold Haught, Uncle Randy Bond, Cousin CPL. Jonathan L. Tallhamer.

Angela was an accomplished photographer studying at the New York Institute of Photography. Angela was a WV notary and had her own home - based business LITTLE b Prints. Angela designed and made note cards and personalized notebooks. She has shipped products to 49 states this year! ON OCTOBER 22 THIS YEAR, SHE HAD HER 10,000th ORDER! Not bad for a little old country girl!

Angela was a fantastic cook and loved recipes. She loved planning menus and preparing meals for family gatherings and reunions.

Angela loved her beautiful state of West Virginia! She enjoyed sightseeing through the state parks and back roads.

Angela said, " Most of my photography focuses on nature and landscapes. I enjoy being outdoors capturing nature’s beauty. Whitetail deer, raccoons, squirrels, and other “critters” are frequent visitors to our yard."

Angela attended Parkersburg First Church of the Nazarene. She loved the Lord and served Him with her quiet tender- hearted nature. She had a gift for seeing others as Jesus saw them. She wanted others to be saved and know Jesus also!

Service will be Saturday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Reverend David Maze officiating. Interment will follow at Beckner Cemetery in Cisco, WV. Visitation will be Friday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

