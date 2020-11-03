Obituary: Charles W. “Charley” Pickrell

Charles W. “Charley” Pickrell, 79, of the Pond Creek community, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born January 12, 1941, in Spencer, WV, a son of the late Clair and Oma Ferrell Pickrell.

Charley graduated from Wirt County High School, where he was a center for the football team, in 1960. He immediately joined the U.S. Air Force where he served for five years, two years of which was in Guam. Charley retired from E. I. DuPont Washington Works with over 30 years of service and was a volunteer fireman for the Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Elizabeth Lodge. Charley was an avid hunter and traveled all over the U.S. hunting antelope, grouse and pheasants. He enjoyed vacationing with his family but his happy place was on the farm with his family and his furry best friends, Streak, Rocki and Ladybird. Charley couldn’t go anywhere without seeing a friend. He attended South Side Southern Baptist Church and the Lubeck Community Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years and 11 months, Peggy Shuck Pickrell, his high school sweetheart whom he married November 27, 1960 and had their first born on August 17, 1961; one son, Bill Pickrell (Tammy) of Parkerburg; one daughter, SuEllen White (Jeff) of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Brant, Stephanie, Charlie, Cory, Hunter and Cassie; ten great-grandchildren, Devin, Lexi, Aidan, Olivia, Lilli, Gracie, Kinley, Carter, Declan and Immy; half-sister, Sheila Wheaton (Gary) of Parkersburg; step-sister, Linda Gessner; and three step-brothers, Richard Murray (Jackie), Darrell Murray (LuAnn) and Garry Murray all of Parkersburg;

In addition to his parents, Charley was preceded in death by his step-brother, Ronnie Murray.

A memorial service will be held at 5pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Don Yeager officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Monday at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

