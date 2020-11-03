Obituary: Edward Casto

Edward “Ed” Lewis Casto, 91, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away November 1, 2020 at Eagle Pointe Nursing Home.

He was born in Parkersburg September 20, 1929, a son of Ben Earl Casto and Minnie Eunice (McKitric) Casto.

Ed retired from Corning Glass as a diamond saw operator.

He was a Tinkerer and enjoyed cars, lawnmowers, and carburetors.

Ed is survived by his five children, Sharon Kay Powell (James) of Parkersburg, WV, Kathy Davis of Parkersburg, WV, Edna Durbin (Marvin) of Coolville, OH, Penny Carper (Dan) of Washington, WV, and Ben Casto (Misty) of Washington, WV, one sister, Linda Sue Sams of Parkersburg, ten grandchildren, Jimmy, Dony, Amie, David, Michael, Heather, Joshua, Courtney, Chase, and Caleb, 12 great-grandchildren, and six great great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Mae (Rexroad) Casto, grandson, Brian Davis, and several nieces and nephews.

Service will be Friday 11:00 am at Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Rowland Carper officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to service on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

