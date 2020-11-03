Obituary: Merl Leo White

Merl Leo White, 89, of Washington, WV, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 after an extended illness at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born September 23, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, OH, a son of the late Herman and Mary Inez Wigal White.

Merl was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran serving from 1952-1954 with the Able Company, 25th infantry division. He had previously worked for the O’Ames Company and retired as owner, operator of the M.L. White General Contracting. Merl enjoyed gardening, reading, Westerns, attending local events and attended local area Churches of Christ.

He is survived by his three children, Randall L. (Gayle) White of Parkersburg, Terry J. (Chris) Hofmann and Sharon A. (Mike) Battin all of Washington, WV; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Merl was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy J. White; one brother, Clyde E. White; and two sisters, Iris Fern Morris and Opal June Blair.

A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1:00 – 3:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed masks are mandatory.

