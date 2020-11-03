Obituary: Norman Roosevelt Allman

Norman Roosevelt Allman (86) born March 12, 1934 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, made it to his eternal home in Heaven on November 1, 2020 at WVU Medicine- Camden Clark. He was surrounded by family both in person and virtually as he made the journey into Jesus' arms. Norm died of COVID-19 and complications due to asbestosis.

Norm is survived by his angel and babydoll, the love of his life of more than 64 years, Nina Jean Smith Allman, of Mineral Wells, WV whom he treated like a queen. Children: daughters Debbie Jackson of Maryland, Tammie Goff (Terry) of Washington, WV, Lisa Small (Marvin) of Mineral Wells, WV, and son Eric (Michelle) of Vienna, WV. Nine (9) grandchildren, Matthew Monroe (Donna), Andrew Monroe (Rachel), Crystal Squires (Jason), Aimee Rhoades (Josh), Ryan Small (Mackenzie), Lacey “His Sunshine” Stephens (Drake), Alex Jackson, Jordon llman, and Amanda Jackson. Eight (8) Great-grandchildren Madelynn Monroe, David Monroe, Bryant Monroe, Brantley Squires, Lana Rhoades, Lennie Rhoades, Hunter Stephens, and Lilah Rhoades. Brother Charles Allman of Canton, OH and sisters Mary Seaman of Parkersburg, WV and Linda Lou Allman of Pahrump, NV. And multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents William Ernest Allman and Ruth Pearl Lucas Allman, in-laws Jack Alexander Smith and Minnie Amelia Dorst Smith, son-in-law Dave Monroe, and brothers Vernon Allman and Clifford Allman. Norm will be having a reunion in heaven with all his loved ones who preceded him including special sister in law Ireta McCoy.

Norm graduated from Wirt County High School in 1954 where he played football. He joined the Navy in 1954 and served on the U.S.S. New Jersey “Big J” as a Gunnermate until his honorable discharge in 1958. Norm enjoyed many reunions of the U.S.S. New Jersey with his family and friends over the years and loved reuniting with his fellow Navy shipmate Stem. Norm worked at Johns Manville for 5 years but spent his 30 year career working for E.I. DuPont as a mechanic and retired in 1992. Norm enjoyed his retirement years and for many years as a snow bird spending winters at Regency Cove in Tampa, FL.

Norm enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, and traveling to all but 5 of the New England States. During his tenure in the Navy, he traveled extensively including crossing the Arctic Circle.

Norm was a faithful civil servant and was proud to have donated 14 gallons of blood. He was a founding member and built the PMBS / Mineral Wells Fire Department and spent many years as a volunteer fireman.

Norm was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was a proud member of Grace Gospel Church for over 40 years. Norm enjoyed his ministry to the Print Shop where scriptures were printed in Looneyville, WV. He was a member of Seed Sowers where he assembled scriptures to be sent overseas. He loved working with the youth ministry and hosted many pizza parties, and loved each and every one of the youth. Pastor Roger Benson said he had never seen the outpouring of love and support from the youth for a senior member of the church as he has gotten for Norm. Norm’s message to everyone is that they need to take Jesus as their Savior he will be waiting for them in Glory!

However, his greatest joy in life was spending time with his many family and friends. The bond he shared with his bride was a testament of true love. He spoke of his love for her to everyone he met. To know Norm was to love him, and he never met a stranger. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He had many nicknames; Daddy, Daddy’O, Papaw, Pappy, Grandpa, Gary and Stormin' Norman. He had a way of making each and every one of us feel special, and was always there at every event his family participated in no matter the distance. The one thing that we all love about Daddy/Pappy was how he had such a big family and he always made everyone feel so loved and important. He didn’t have favorites but he had special things with each person. With such a big family, he still made time for each and everyone of us and everyone has wonderful memories with him. He really lived life to the fullest even in the hospital praising God. He was always lending a hand and helping others until the very end. DADDY’O spoiled his adult children to this day and had a special place in his heart for his “Little Girl” Tammie Leah who against all odds beat her battle with cancer this year. All the nurses in the ICU wanted to adopt Norm and he was a great witness to the Lord during his last 3 weeks in the hospital. The family has received so many tributes on social media and text of the impact Norm made on everyone’s lives.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Camden Clark Medical Center and especially the ICU for taking such wonderful care of “Happy Pappy” during his final 3 weeks on Earth. We can never thank you enough for the excellent care he received.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Grace Gospel Church with Pastor Roger Benson, Pastor Troy Derenberger and Sterling Ball officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Friday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church.