Obituary: Timothy G. “Tim” Barker

Timothy G. “Tim” Barker, 67, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at his residence.

He was born January 29, 1953, in Parkersburg, a son of Sarah Rinhart Barker of Davisville, WV and the late Oval J. Barker. Tim was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and retired from Williamstown Fabrication in 2017.

In addition to his mother, Tim is survived by his son, Timothy G. Barker Jr. (Missy) of Newark, WV; his daughter, Brenda M. Barker of Parkersburg; six grandchildren; one sister, Beverly Rinard (Roger) of New Matamoras, OH; one brother, David Barker (Pat) of Parkersburg; sister in-law, Carolyn Barker Watson of Parkersburg and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Tim was preceded in death by one brother, O.J. Barker.

Per Tim’s request there will be no funeral. Interment will be at the Sunset Memory Gardens. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Barker family.

