Place signs with Rio Grande

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) - A Warren High School senior will be playing her college basketball next year at Rio Grande College in Southern Ohio

Andrea Place had her signing ceremony recently accepting an offer to play for the Red Storm.

Her family, friends, coaches and teammates were on hand for the signing celebration.

Andrea had to sit out last basketball season with the Warriors due to an injury, but she’s recovered and has been active in AAU ball and is getting ready for her senior season

