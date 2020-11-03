Advertisement

Place signs with Rio Grande

(WTOK)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) - A Warren High School senior will be playing her college basketball next year at Rio Grande College in Southern Ohio

Andrea Place had her signing ceremony recently accepting an offer to play for the Red Storm.

Her family, friends, coaches and teammates were on hand for the signing celebration.

Andrea had to sit out last basketball season with the Warriors due to an injury, but she’s recovered and has been active in AAU ball and is getting ready for her senior season

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WV girls high school soccer final 4 pairings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Wharton
Pairings for the 2020 WV girls high school soccer championships.

Sports

Fall Sports scoreboard- Nov. 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Wharton
Parkersburg Catholic defeats Williamstown 3-1 in Class A volleyball sectional

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 10 recap

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton, Ryan Wilson and Jesse Wharff
Highlights and scores from around the Mid Ohio Valley for week 10 of the high school football season.

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard- Oct. 29

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Williamstown and Warren advance in girls high school soccer tournament play

Latest News

Sports

West Virginia cross country championship is set for Saturday

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
A preview of the upcoming WV high school cross country championship

Sports

Big 12 preseason basketball Poll

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
West Virginia University picked to finish third in Big 12 basketball race.

Sports

Fall Sports scoreboard- Oct. 28

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
High school results from Wednesday Oct. 28

Sports

Big 12 preseason basketball honors

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Big 12 Conference names preseason All Conference name.

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 10 slate

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
High school football schedule for Oct. 30-31

Sports

WV high school volleyball tournament extended to 3 days

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The WV State Secondary School Activities Commission announced that the tournament will be expanded to 3 days, November 12-14 at the Charleston Civic Center