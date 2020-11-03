Advertisement

Virus cases spike as West Virginia heads into Election Day

West Virginia heads into Election Day amid a record spike in confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia heads into Election Day amid a record spike in confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Health officials reported 2,245 new positive cases in the state for the seven days ending Sunday. That’s a 46% increase from the previous week and a 30% jump from the previous record of 1,723 confirmed cases set two weeks ago. Aug. 30 marked the first time during the pandemic that the state surpassed 200 positive virus cases in one day. Last week the state grew by 200 cases each day and surpassed 300 cases four times, including a record 388 cases Wednesday.

