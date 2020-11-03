Advertisement

Wreck sends three to hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries

Parkersburg Wreck
Parkersburg Wreck(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A wreck sent three people to the hospital in downtown Parkersburg Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of 4th and Juliana Streets around 1:15 p.m.

That’s when police say a black Chrysler 200 went straight through a turn lane, causing a collision with a maroon Chevy.

Three people in the Chrysler were taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that officers say were not life threatening.

The driver of the Chrysler was cited for the incident.

Parkersburg Police and Fire were on scene, as were WVU Medicine Camden Clark ambulance crews.

No other details were made immediately available by police.

