Early, absentee voting factors in high voter turnout

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local turnout for Tuesday’s election approached record numbers, helped to a large extent by early and absentee voting.

19,827 people in Wood County cast in-person votes prior to Tuesday, with nearly 7,000 more voting by absentee or mail-in ballots.

County Clerk Mark Rhodes says the previous early voting record was 16,000.

Turnout for Tuesday’s election in Wood County overall was 67.66%.

In Washington County, half of the county’s registered voters-roughly 21,000-participated in early or absentee voting.

Overall turnout, including election day, was 74.08%.

Nationwide, more than 100 million people are reported to have cast votes in the 2020 election.

