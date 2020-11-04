Advertisement

Early, absentee voting factors in high voter turnout

(WBKO)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local turnout for Tuesday’s election approached record numbers, helped to a large extent by early and absentee voting.

19,827 people in Wood County cast in-person votes prior to Tuesday, with nearly 7,000 more voting by absentee or mail-in ballots.

County Clerk Mark Rhodes says the previous early voting record was 16,000.

Turnout for Tuesday’s election in Wood County overall was 67.66%.

In Washington County, half of the county’s registered voters-roughly 21,000-participated in early or absentee voting.

Overall turnout, including election day, was 74.08%.

Nationwide, more than 100 million people are reported to have cast votes in the 2020 election.

