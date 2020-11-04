Fire ravages structure near Swann Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Swann Street to a reported structure fire around 2:45 Wednesday morning.

Chief Jason Matthews says the structure was walking access only from Swann Street, prompting the department to park along adjacent streets and in a driveway.

Large flames could be seen coming from the structure.

As of 4:15 a.m. crews were still putting out hotspots and searching the area for anyone who may have been hurt in the incident. The property owner, who lives in a home in front of the burned structure, told Matthews the house had been vacant.

Neighbors in the block above the home worked to keep their houses safe while the fire burned.

Annie Hall, who lives on Camden Place, was one such neighbor. She says she heard “loud popping” as her dogs started to become agitated. That’s when she looked out and saw “raging fire.”

“It was getting a little too close for comfort, so I ran outside and all the neighbors were out. And, there was a gentleman who was asking if I had a hose and we went to town.”

Hall and the man who asked her for the hose soaked vegetation between the homes on Camden Place and the fire.

“He had mentioned that he had seen ambers and we worried about these trees catching fire. So, we were just trying to keep them wet because it looked like the firemen’s hoses weren’t reaching that high and these are old trees,” said Hall.

The man who helped didn’t give WTAP his name, but said to credit Hall as the “hero” for having a hose.

Hall says she hopes any person or animal made it out safe, and she appreciates the firemen.

“I love our firemen, I just want to hug them all,” said Hall.

We’ve been in touch with Chief Matthews and will keep you updated as we learn more.

