Advertisement

Fire ravages structure near Swann Street

Fire in Parkersburg
Fire in Parkersburg(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Swann Street to a reported structure fire around 2:45 Wednesday morning.

Chief Jason Matthews says the structure was walking access only from Swann Street, prompting the department to park along adjacent streets and in a driveway.

Large flames could be seen coming from the structure.

As of 4:15 a.m. crews were still putting out hotspots and searching the area for anyone who may have been hurt in the incident. The property owner, who lives in a home in front of the burned structure, told Matthews the house had been vacant.

Neighbors in the block above the home worked to keep their houses safe while the fire burned.

Annie Hall, who lives on Camden Place, was one such neighbor. She says she heard “loud popping” as her dogs started to become agitated. That’s when she looked out and saw “raging fire.”

“It was getting a little too close for comfort, so I ran outside and all the neighbors were out. And, there was a gentleman who was asking if I had a hose and we went to town.”

Hall and the man who asked her for the hose soaked vegetation between the homes on Camden Place and the fire.

“He had mentioned that he had seen ambers and we worried about these trees catching fire. So, we were just trying to keep them wet because it looked like the firemen’s hoses weren’t reaching that high and these are old trees,” said Hall.

The man who helped didn’t give WTAP his name, but said to credit Hall as the “hero” for having a hose.

Hall says she hopes any person or animal made it out safe, and she appreciates the firemen.

“I love our firemen, I just want to hug them all,” said Hall.

We’ve been in touch with Chief Matthews and will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Washington County election results delayed

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 10 - Justice re-elected as W.Va. governor

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

President Trump wins Ohio

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has won Ohio and its 18 electoral votes.

News

UPDATE: Washington Co. Board of Elections releases unofficial results at 2:30 a.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
According to the Washington County Board of Elections, there has been a delay in counting race results due to a failed flash drive.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Randall Rapp wins Vienna mayoral race

Updated: 5 hours ago

Politics

UPDATE: Joyce, city council newcomers react to election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
3 Parkersburg City Council incumbents defeated; two new faces discuss their goals.

News

Mitch Morrison wins Jackson County Commission race

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Mitch Morrison has won the Jackson County Commission race with 6,877 votes. Tony Boggs received 6,177 votes.

News

Ross Mellinger wins for Jackson County Sheriff

Updated: 7 hours ago
In W.Va., Ross Mellinger has won the race for Jackson County Sheriff with 7,201 votes. Noel Braley received 5,823 votes.

News

Trump wins West Virginia

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Trump wins West Virginia

News

Justice wins second term as W.Va. governor

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Incumbent Gov. Jim Justice defeated Democrat Ben Salango Tuesday night in the West Virginia gubernatorial race, the Associated Press reports.