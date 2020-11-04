Advertisement

Glenville State College to hold in-person commencement

Graduates at the 2019 Glenville State College fall commencement ceremony.
Graduates at the 2019 Glenville State College fall commencement ceremony.(Glenville State College)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Glenville State College will be among few other higher education institutions across the country to hold an in-person commencement ceremony to celebrate its fall 2020 graduates.

Glenville State President Dr. Mark Manchin announced the decision to the campus community late last week.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. in the College’s Waco Center. While commencement traditionally marks the end of the semester, the end of the fall 2020 term will mark the end of on-campus course delivery for all students. The semester will continue for two additional weeks following Thanksgiving Break due to an academic calendar adjusted for COVID-19 precautions.

“We felt that it was important for our students to see this special milestone happen,” Manchin said. “I know that college graduation is among those top handful of life-altering events that we get to experience and we believe that we can deliver that experience to our graduates and their peers in a safe and celebratory way.”

Prospective graduates will be limited to two guests and seating in the Waco Center will be spaced to allow for proper social distancing. Masks will be required of all who attend or participate in the ceremony in addition to other precautions being put in place. The ceremony will also be live-streamed for those who wish to watch remotely.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marietta schools levy fails again on second try

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
School bond levy fails again as elections board again has counting issues

News

Peace of My Mind Project finished and on display on Market Street

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
An art project that was being done by traveling artist, John Noltner has been completed and is on display for people to see.

News

Early, absentee voting factors in high voter turnout

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Early, absentee voting helps voter turnout

Coronavirus

UPDATE: First COVID-19 death reported in Morgan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Latest News

News

WVU announces details for safe return to residence halls and COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
WVU has announced its guidelines for students to return to residence halls safely at the start of the spring semester, along with additional information about COVID-19 testing.

News

McConnell says it will take time to count votes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is discounting President Donald Trump’s early claim that he’d already won the election, saying it’s going to take a while for states to conduct their vote counts.

News

Forecast for November 4th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP Daybreak - Fire ravages structure near Swann Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby and Zach Shrivers
Neighbors work to wet space between their homes and fire burning up a structure nearby.

News

Warren High School marching band to hold live performance

Updated: 3 hours ago
Warren High School’s Marching Warriors will hold their annual Varsity Show for family in the school’s gym on Thursday, November 5 at 7 P.M.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 3 deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics