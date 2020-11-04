Glenville State College to hold in-person commencement

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Glenville State College will be among few other higher education institutions across the country to hold an in-person commencement ceremony to celebrate its fall 2020 graduates.

Glenville State President Dr. Mark Manchin announced the decision to the campus community late last week.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. in the College’s Waco Center. While commencement traditionally marks the end of the semester, the end of the fall 2020 term will mark the end of on-campus course delivery for all students. The semester will continue for two additional weeks following Thanksgiving Break due to an academic calendar adjusted for COVID-19 precautions.

“We felt that it was important for our students to see this special milestone happen,” Manchin said. “I know that college graduation is among those top handful of life-altering events that we get to experience and we believe that we can deliver that experience to our graduates and their peers in a safe and celebratory way.”

Prospective graduates will be limited to two guests and seating in the Waco Center will be spaced to allow for proper social distancing. Masks will be required of all who attend or participate in the ceremony in addition to other precautions being put in place. The ceremony will also be live-streamed for those who wish to watch remotely.

