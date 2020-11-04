Advertisement

Joyce, Rapp win mayor’s races in Parkersburg, Vienna

Election 2020
Election 2020(WSAZ/AP images)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The incumbent mayors of Parkersburg and Vienna were re-elected on Tuesday, according to final, unofficial election results reported by the Wood County Clerk’s office.

Voters in Parkersburg elected Tom Joyce to a second four-year term while while Vienna voters re-elected Rapp to another term.

Joyce, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Sherry Dugan for the second consecutive General Election. collecting 7,568 votes to Dugan’s 3,682.

In Vienna, Rapp defeated challenger Mike Smith, gathering 3,323 votes to 1,942 for Smith.

In other results, three incumbent Parkersburg City Council members were defeated on Election night, and Vienna voters elected a new recorder and five city council members to serve for the next four years.

In Parkersburg, District 1, challenger Jessica Cottrille defeated incumbent Dave McGrady, 680 to 423; in District 2, Wendy Tuck defeated incumbent Eric Barber 400 to 322; and in District 9, Austin Richards unseated incumbent Jeff Fox 799 to 776.

District 7 will also have a new representative on city council as Chris Rexroad defeated Thomas Rafferty 1,071 to 572.

District 5 representative J.R. Carpenter held onto his seat, defeated Dell O’Pomeroy and Brett Lee Sullins. Carpenter collected 397 votes, O’Pomeroy 368 and Sullins 46.

In other races in Vienna, challenger Melissa Elam ousted incumbent recorder Cathy Smith 2,857 to 2007.

Vienna voters also elected five city council members: Jim Leach, Mike Elam, Kim Williams, Roger Bibbee, and Tom Azinger.

Leach was the leading vote-getter on council with 3,099, followed by Elam with 2,374, Williams with 2,200, Bibbee with 2,084 and Azinger with 2,075. Others on the ballot included Kelli Sassi Craft with 1,949, Alice Goodwin with 1,449, Bruce Rogers with 1,379, Henry Sasyn with 1,153, Harry Helmick with 1,092 and Lawrence Wilson with 580.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito wins 2nd term in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Shelley Moore Capito has become the first West Virginia Republican to be reelected to the U.S. Senate in more than a century.

News

Two running to preside over Washington County Court of Common Pleas

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST
|
By Zach Shrivers
Incumbent Judge John Halliday and Magistrate Shoshanna Brooker are competing to preside over the Washington County Court of Common Pleas.

News

Mankins and Riggs compete to be Pleasants County Sheriff

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
The two major party candidates running to be Pleasants County Sheriff discuss their qualifications and goals.

News

Washington County prepares for election day

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Preparations under way for election day

Latest News

News

Calls for election day voter turnout

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Getting out the vote in Washington County

News

Justice and Salango discuss COVID-19 and economic development ahead of Election Day

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Governor Jim Justice and challenger Ben Salango discuss the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they can grow the economy.

Coronavirus

Gov. DeWine calls for local COVID Defense Teams in Ohio

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 3,590 new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24 hour period.

News

Vote counting equipment tested at Wood County Commission meeting

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
County clerk tests vote counting machine at commission meeting

News

Randy Rapp, Mike Smith vying for Vienna mayor

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
Randy Rapp and Mike Smith are vying for mayor of Vienna.

Politics

MOV officials report big turnout for early, absentee voting

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Dennis Bright
Early Wood, Washington county totals surpass November 2016 General Election