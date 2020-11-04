Joyce, Rapp win mayor’s races in Parkersburg, Vienna

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The incumbent mayors of Parkersburg and Vienna were re-elected on Tuesday, according to final, unofficial election results reported by the Wood County Clerk’s office.

Voters in Parkersburg elected Tom Joyce to a second four-year term while while Vienna voters re-elected Rapp to another term.

Joyce, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Sherry Dugan for the second consecutive General Election. collecting 7,568 votes to Dugan’s 3,682.

In Vienna, Rapp defeated challenger Mike Smith, gathering 3,323 votes to 1,942 for Smith.

In other results, three incumbent Parkersburg City Council members were defeated on Election night, and Vienna voters elected a new recorder and five city council members to serve for the next four years.

In Parkersburg, District 1, challenger Jessica Cottrille defeated incumbent Dave McGrady, 680 to 423; in District 2, Wendy Tuck defeated incumbent Eric Barber 400 to 322; and in District 9, Austin Richards unseated incumbent Jeff Fox 799 to 776.

District 7 will also have a new representative on city council as Chris Rexroad defeated Thomas Rafferty 1,071 to 572.

District 5 representative J.R. Carpenter held onto his seat, defeated Dell O’Pomeroy and Brett Lee Sullins. Carpenter collected 397 votes, O’Pomeroy 368 and Sullins 46.

In other races in Vienna, challenger Melissa Elam ousted incumbent recorder Cathy Smith 2,857 to 2007.

Vienna voters also elected five city council members: Jim Leach, Mike Elam, Kim Williams, Roger Bibbee, and Tom Azinger.

Leach was the leading vote-getter on council with 3,099, followed by Elam with 2,374, Williams with 2,200, Bibbee with 2,084 and Azinger with 2,075. Others on the ballot included Kelli Sassi Craft with 1,949, Alice Goodwin with 1,449, Bruce Rogers with 1,379, Henry Sasyn with 1,153, Harry Helmick with 1,092 and Lawrence Wilson with 580.

