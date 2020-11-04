Advertisement

Justice, Marsh: color-coded map not just about schools, sports

Governor: “everything still on the table” to fight the pandemic
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s COVID-19 alert map was an issue in the just-concluded election, which Governor Jim Justice won easily Tuesday.

But with the election over, and virus cases continuing to rise, the map is still an issue.

The color code status of each county could determine whether eligible schools will be able to compete in upcoming high school football playoffs.

Governor Justice and a member of the state’s coronavirus task force Wednesday reminded residents the purpose of the map involves neither opening schools nor allowing sports.

“Those kids, and your kids, have to understand we’re dealing with an absolute killer," the governor said at his Wednesday briefing. "And we’re trying with all in us to do everything we possibly can to stop it.”

“It is a personal responsibility, and a personal opportunity," said Dr. Clay Marsh, "for you to be able to protect the people that you love.”>

The governor continues to urge residents to be tested for the coronavirus. State National Guard Adjutant General, Major Gen. James Hoyer, says 4.6 people per thousand are currently being tested, with a goal of seven per thousand.

Justice repeated, “we do not need to take stringent steps at this time”, to fight the pandemic, but “everything is still on the table”.

