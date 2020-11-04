Advertisement

Justice wins second term as W.Va. governor

(WDTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WSAZ) – Incumbent Gov. Jim Justice defeated Democrat Ben Salango Tuesday night in the West Virginia gubernatorial race, the Associated Press reports.

The Republican said he’s looking forward to getting done what he couldn’t finish during his first four terms.

Four years ago, Justice ran as the Democratic nominee against Bill Cole. This year was the first time he ran as a Republican. He switched parties in August of 2017 after he became frustrated with Democrats during the legislative session.

Justice is the 36th governor of West Virginia and says he wants to turn West Virginia’s economy around and invest in roads and schools during his final term.

“There is still work to be done, but I’m just getting started because, I want jobs, opportunity and hope for all West Virginians,” Justice said.

This is the first time in more than  20 years that the Republican nominee has won the governor’s office in the state of West Virginia. It hasn’t been since 1997, when former Gov. Cecil Underwood won the race that a GOP candidate took home the win.

