Marietta schools levy fails again on second try

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - It’s another setback for Marietta City School administrators, who were looking for matching money from the state of Ohio, to build a new consolidated education complex near the campus of Washington State Community College.

Final, unofficial numbers from the Washington County Board of Elections show 54.01% of voters opposed a levy and bond issue for the school system.

Residents apparently rejected the idea, which also included the closing of several aging school buildings.

Superintendent Will Hampton says administrators still plan to go ahead with the consolidation of two of those buildings, Putnam and Harmar Elementary Schools, at the close of the current school year.

“One, we’re going to lose that $7.5 million that the state was going to kick in," Hampton said Wednesday, "Two, we’re also going to be bumped back down the list, and that’s really going to complicate things if we pursue a facility project in the next couple of years.”

For the second time this year, results of the election came in well after midnight, as they did for the April 27 primary.

The board of elections says the problem was traced to a USB port used in one of the scanners used to process ballots.

12,000 ballots needed to be re-scanned as a result of the failure of that device.

That follows an issue with counting of mail-in ballots from the April primary.

The elections board plans to discuss the problem with its vending company.

