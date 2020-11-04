Advertisement

North Dakota Republican who died of COVID-19 wins election

David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.
David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.(Source: Facebook/David Andahl/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A North Dakota republican who died of COVID-19 last month still won a seat in the state legislature.

David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.

He was still on the ballot with three other candidates and garnered nearly 36 percent of the vote.

The state Republican Party will now choose who they want to fill the seat.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for November 4th

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP Daybreak - Fire ravages structure near Swann Street

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby and Zach Shrivers
Neighbors work to wet space between their homes and fire burning up a structure nearby.

National

June retrial date set for ex-CIA engineer in leak case

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The retrial of a former CIA software engineer charged with leaking secrets to WikiLeaks in an espionage case will begin June 7, a judge said Wednesday.

Coronavirus

England readies for new pandemic lockdown

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All non-essential venues in England must close Thursday until at least Dec. 2.

Latest News

News

WTAP Daybreak - Parkersburg election results

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

WTAP Daybreak - Despite many states uncalled, Trump attempts to claim victory

Updated: 35 minutes ago

National

Eta lashes Nicaragua with rains, deadly mudslides

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm had weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that battered the coast, but it was moving so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America was on high alert.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Wood County race results

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce wins second term

Updated: 47 minutes ago

National Politics

Push to relax drug laws gains big victories on state ballots

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The drug measures were among 120 proposed state laws and constitutional amendments that were on the ballot in 32 states. They touched on an array of issues that have roiled politics in recent years — voting rights, racial inequalities, abortion, taxes and education, to name a few.