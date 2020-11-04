Obituary: Arlene Ruth Fleming

Arlene Ruth Fleming, 95, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life on Monday, November 2, 2020, at her residence.

Arlene was born January 16, 1925 in Little York, NJ, a daughter of the late Floyd Eckard and Ida Ellen (Rasley) Daub. She began her working career at the Riggle Paper Plant of Milford, NJ. She then went to work on the assembly line for electrical tubes at the Tungsol Factory of Washington, NJ and later worked the Koh-I-Noor Rapidograph of Bloomsberry, NJ where she worked as a logistics shipping clerk for pens and pencils.

She was a 50 year member of the Norton United Methodist Church of NJ where she played the organ for many years. She also served as Sunday School superintendent for the Little York Presbyterian Chapel for 21 years, and she joined the Pennsboro United Methodist Church once she moved to WV. Arlene was a very humble lady who was so giving to others and always put everyone else’s needs in front of her own.

She leaves behind her son, Walter Fleming and wife Jackie of Pennsboro, WV, whom Arlene has lived with for 17 years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lloyd E. Fleming in 2003; her brothers, John Eckard, Floyd Eckard, and Albert Eckard; her sister, Helen Hammerstone; and her stepfather, Oscar Daub.

Funeral services will be held 2pm, Friday, November 6, 2020, at the McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Rev. Ethan Rapking officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1-2pm. A graveside service will take place 12pm, Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Milford, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Arlene’s name be made to the Pennsboro United Methodist Church Nicaragua Mission, 601 Main Street, Pennsboro, WV, 26415.

In accordance with the health concerns of the community, masks/face coverings are required to be worn while inside the funeral home.

