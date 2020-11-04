Obituary: Beverly J. Gordon

Beverly J. Gordon, 74, of Belpre, Ohio passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 9, 1946 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Charles and Nora Stallings Richards. Beverly enjoyed crafts and spending time with her family. She attended the Fellowship Baptist Church.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dale Gordon; children, Teresa Robinson (Bill) of Salem, WV, Dale Gordon Jr, Linda Sprout (Tom) and Jeffrey Gordon (Fefe) all of Walker, WV, Misty Myers (Jim) of Vincent, OH and Tony McCutcheon of Belpre; two sisters, Judy Barr (Ron) of Lubeck, WV and Jan Matheny (Paul) of Florida; one brother, Steve Richards of Charleston; sister-in-law, Bonnie Richards of Reedsville; grandchildren, Chad, Amanda, Lee, Neal, Carl, Yvonne, Daniel, Josh, Steven, Michael, David, Rose, Jimmy, Justin, Stephen, Jordan and Paige.; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Richards; one sister, Sheila Dodge and one grandson, Josh.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre with Pastor Brian Leversee officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Gordon family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice in memory of Beverly.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a memory or message of sympathy with the family.

