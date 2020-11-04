Obituary: Deanna Sue Williams

Deanna Sue Williams, 67, of Marietta passed away at 3:10 am, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born on March 6, 1953, in Marietta a daughter of Oran Allen and Wilda Martin Eddy.

Deanna had been employed in the medical field as a receptionist and was a member of the Evergreen Bible Church. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

On April 18, 1975, she married Herb Williams who survives with two daughters and one son: Jessica (Laurie) Lewis of Marietta, Janelle (Benjamin) Cooke of Colorado Springs, CO, Jeremy (Lindsay) Williams of Dover, DE; 3 grandchildren: Josie Hooper, Mitchell Cooke, Annalise Cooke; brother David (Susan) Eddy of Marietta and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Roger Eddy.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

