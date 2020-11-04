Obituary: Delores Jean Broadwater

Delores Jean Broadwater, 73, of Pennsboro, WV, passed away November 2, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born January 28, 1947, to the late Raymond and Mary Lucas.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1965. She married Larry (Gene) Broadwater in November 1966.

Delores is survived by her husband, Larry; two daughters, Gina Hall and Carmen (Greg) Hamilton, both of Pennsboro, WV; grandsons, Trace and Trenton Weaver, Hunter and Huston Deem and Noah Hamilton; step grandsons, Denim and Cole Hamilton, two sisters, Diane (Dwaine) Bowling of Rockport, WV; Shawna (Curtis) Drake of Parkersburg, WV, and one brother, Michael (Gwen) Lucas of Parkersburg, WV. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Delores was preceded in death by her brother, Jan Lucas; her sister, Patty Smith, and brother in law, Haymond Smith. She was also preceded in death by her father in law and mother in law, Frank and Hazel Broadwater.

There will be no services. McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends or family may make a memorial contribution to: Ritchie County Humane Society, 2220 Pullman Road, Harrisville, WV, 26362.

