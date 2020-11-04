Obituary: Harrieton “Mike” L. Merritt

Harrieton “Mike” L. Merritt, 93, of LaPlata, MD passed away on October 30, 2020 at the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home.

Born on April 26, 1927 in Smithville, WV to the late John and Verbia Merritt, he is also preceded in death by his second wife, Carol Merritt; brother, J. Kester Merritt; sister, Maxie G. Seabolt. Mike is survived by his first wife, Ruby Godfrey; sons, Gary Merritt (Dulce), John Merritt and Jeffrey Merritt (Beverly); daughter, Susan Rison (Charles); brother, Ken Merritt; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Mike proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was employed as a Teacher and later as Assistant Superintendent for Charles Co. Board of Education. He was a devoted member of the LaPlata United Methodist Church, a Mason and Lion’s Club member. Mike will be missed dearly but never forgotten by those he loved and those who knew him.

The family will receive friends at the United Methodist Church (3 Port Tobacco Rd., LaPlata, MD) on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5PM to 7PM, with a private family service. A Graveside Service will be held at Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery in Ellenboro, West Virginia Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM with Rev. Bill Dawson officiating.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, LaPlata United Methodist Church Food Bank or the Harrieton L. “Mike” Merritt Scholarship Fund (P.O. Box 1228 LaPlata, MD 20646).

