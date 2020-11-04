Obituary: James Gregory Harris, Sr.

James Gregory Harris, Sr., 60, of Belpre passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on Monday, November 2, 2020.

He was born January 13, 1960 in Parkersburg to William Delbert and Maglean (Wilson) Harris. James had been employed at Smitty’s Pizza in Belpre for several years. He loved to fish, watch NASCAR and listen to old country music especially Hank Williams.

James is survived by his wife Myra Miller Harris, his sons: James Gregory Harris, Jr. of Newport, William “Billy” Robert Harris (Amy) and Justin Allen Harris both of Marietta. Also surviving are stepchildren Christina “Sis” Seevers of Marietta and James Richard “Richie” Bleakley (Liz) of Colorado, 12 grandchildren and Brothers Ronnie Harris, and William Harris, a sister Dee Dee Cline and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James, was preceded in death by his first wife Deborah Allen Brookover Harris and 2 infant brothers.

James will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to assist with his funeral arrangements.