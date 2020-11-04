Obituary: Paul F. McDonough

Paul F. McDonough, 94, of Parkersburg passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on November 3, 2020.

He was born November 22, 1925 in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Paul T. and Mildred F.(Bunch) McDonough.

Paul graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1944. He served in the US Army in the 262nd infantry in the European theater from September 1944 to July 1946. Paul worked briefly for Western Electric in Virginia. He then worked for DuPont,Washington Works, for 33 years until his retirement. In his leisure time Paul enjoyed working with art, nature photography, hiking, kayaking, woodworking, and spending cherished time with his family. He was a devout member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

He is survived by his son Patrick G. (Carolyn) McDonough, daughter Kathryn A. (Kevin) Daulong. Paul has five grandchildren, Maureen Daulong, Collin (Caitlin) Daulong, Michael (Heidi) McDonough, Caitlin (Daniel)Pierce and Emily McDonough. He has five great grandchildren, Ivy, Holly and Forrest McDonough, Sutton Pierce and Juliette Daulong.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary Kathryn (Gilbert) McDonough in 2009 and his only sibling, Robert, died in infancy.

Paul was a wonderful husband,father and friend. His loving kindness, thoughtfulness and dry wit will be sorely missed. The family wishes to thank his caregivers, especially Brandy and Kathy, for allowing him to spend his final years in his home. Paul will always be in our hearts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Friday at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Rev. J. Stephen Vallelonga,V.F. celebrating.

Visitation will be from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Thursday with a Christian Wake Service at 7:30 at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV.

