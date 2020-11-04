Peace of My Mind Project finished and on display on Market Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the last few weeks a traveling artist has been working on a special project in the Mid-Ohio Valley. That project is now done.

The “Peace of My Mind Project” done by John Noltner was a way to showcase how residents in the area overcome adversity.

All of these displays of different people can be seen on Market Street from today until November 14.

Those that worked on this project say that everything that has been going on with the pandemic makes this display timely.

“One of the main components and what makes this such an exceptional exhibit is that we are living in such dire times right now. And a lot of people are not very hopeful," says National Institute for Historically Underserved Students Creative Director, David Creel. "And so this gives our community a lot of hope and positive mindset to just embrace your inner strength. And so to see all of the faces of our wonderful community and see them all come together as one collective voice for the MOV that is just key to keeping that positive mindset.”

There will be projections of the 100 pieces of art that will be shown on the side of Smoot Theatre on Thursday and Friday of this week.

There will be a closing ceremony Saturday for the “National Institute for Historically Underserved Students” featuring Noltner and other speakers.

