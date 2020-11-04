Advertisement

Peace of My Mind Project finished and on display on Market Street

Peace of My Mind Project finished and on display on Market Street
Peace of My Mind Project finished and on display on Market Street(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the last few weeks a traveling artist has been working on a special project in the Mid-Ohio Valley. That project is now done.

The “Peace of My Mind Project” done by John Noltner was a way to showcase how residents in the area overcome adversity.

All of these displays of different people can be seen on Market Street from today until November 14.

Those that worked on this project say that everything that has been going on with the pandemic makes this display timely.

“One of the main components and what makes this such an exceptional exhibit is that we are living in such dire times right now. And a lot of people are not very hopeful," says National Institute for Historically Underserved Students Creative Director, David Creel. "And so this gives our community a lot of hope and positive mindset to just embrace your inner strength. And so to see all of the faces of our wonderful community and see them all come together as one collective voice for the MOV that is just key to keeping that positive mindset.”

There will be projections of the 100 pieces of art that will be shown on the side of Smoot Theatre on Thursday and Friday of this week.

There will be a closing ceremony Saturday for the “National Institute for Historically Underserved Students” featuring Noltner and other speakers.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marietta schools levy fails again on second try

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
School bond levy fails again as elections board again has counting issues

News

Early, absentee voting factors in high voter turnout

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Early, absentee voting helps voter turnout

Coronavirus

UPDATE: First COVID-19 death reported in Morgan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Glenville State College to hold in-person commencement

Updated: 1 hour ago
Glenville State College will be among few other higher education institutions across the country to hold an in-person commencement ceremony to celebrate its fall 2020 graduates.

Latest News

News

WVU announces details for safe return to residence halls and COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
WVU has announced its guidelines for students to return to residence halls safely at the start of the spring semester, along with additional information about COVID-19 testing.

News

McConnell says it will take time to count votes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is discounting President Donald Trump’s early claim that he’d already won the election, saying it’s going to take a while for states to conduct their vote counts.

News

Forecast for November 4th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP Daybreak - Fire ravages structure near Swann Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby and Zach Shrivers
Neighbors work to wet space between their homes and fire burning up a structure nearby.

News

Warren High School marching band to hold live performance

Updated: 3 hours ago
Warren High School’s Marching Warriors will hold their annual Varsity Show for family in the school’s gym on Thursday, November 5 at 7 P.M.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 3 deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics