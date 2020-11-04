Advertisement

President Trump wins Ohio

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has won Ohio and its 18 electoral votes, holding on to a battleground state where the race against Democrat Joe Biden had tightened in recent months.

The Republican nominee comfortably carried the Midwestern state four years ago, but polls heading into the final weeks showed Biden well within range, forcing the president to spend more time in the state than anyone expected.

In 2016, Trump saw notable support from blue-collar manufacturing and mining communities disenchanted with his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, and buoyed by the Republican’s promise to bring back jobs to their hard-hit communities.

Biden saw the gap as overly daunting early on but seized an opening in the closing months amid Trump’s softening support among college-educated suburban women. The campaign responded with a summer ad blitz and string of in-person campaign appearances.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Washington County election results delayed

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 10 - Justice re-elected as W.Va. governor

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Washington County race results delayed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
According to the Washington County Board of Elections, there has been a delay in counting race results due to a failed flash drive.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Randall Rapp wins Vienna mayoral race

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Politics

Joyce, Rapp win mayor’s races in Parkersburg, Vienna

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
3 Parkersburg City Council incumbents defeated; Vienna voters elect new city recorder

News

Mitch Morrison wins Jackson County Commission race

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Mitch Morrison has won the Jackson County Commission race with 6,877 votes. Tony Boggs received 6,177 votes.

News

Ross Mellinger wins for Jackson County Sheriff

Updated: 4 hours ago
In W.Va., Ross Mellinger has won the race for Jackson County Sheriff with 7,201 votes. Noel Braley received 5,823 votes.

News

Trump wins West Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Trump wins West Virginia

News

Justice wins second term as W.Va. governor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Incumbent Gov. Jim Justice defeated Democrat Ben Salango Tuesday night in the West Virginia gubernatorial race, the Associated Press reports.

News

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito wins 2nd term in West Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Shelley Moore Capito has become the first West Virginia Republican to be reelected to the U.S. Senate in more than a century.