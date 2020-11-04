The Crosstown Showdown will air on Me/My channel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There’s live high school football coming your way on Friday night.

Parkersburg high is hosting Parkersburg South in the 54th edition of the Crosstown Showdown.

That match up will be the next presentation on WTAP Sports Football Frenzy Overtime series of live high school football games on the WTAP’s Me/My station.

Friday night at 7:00 there will be a half hour Countdown to Kickoff special previewing the game.

Then the broadcast of the game will follow at 7:30.

You can watch it on CAS cable channel 84, channel 19 on Suddenlink, or digital 26.2 over the air.

There will also be an encore presentation of the game Friday night at 11:30 on WOVA FOX Parkersburg

The Big Reds are looking to avenge last year’s 49-14 loss to their archrival and win their fourth game in a row.

While a win of the 1-7 Patriots would take some of the sting off of a losing season.

