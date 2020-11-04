Advertisement

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito wins 2nd term in West Virginia

Shelly Moore Capito
Shelly Moore Capito(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -Shelley Moore Capito has become the first West Virginia Republican to be reelected to the U.S. Senate in more than a century.

Capito defeated progressive Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, a coal miner’s daughter who lacked statewide political experience.

Federal campaign finance records showed Capito raised about $5.2 million, or nearly four times as much as Swearengin.

Republicans made major gains when Capito won the 2014 Senate race, capturing all the state’s U.S. House seats for the first time since 1921.

Capito is West Virginia’s first female U.S. senator and the first Republican since 1959.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

