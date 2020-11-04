Warren High School marching band to hold live performance

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Warren High School’s Marching Warriors will hold their annual Varsity Show for family in the school’s gym on Thursday, November 5 at 7 P.M.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will not be open to the public. Two tickets will be available for each student’s family. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.

Each year, the Varsity Show is an opportunity to award patches to band members, introduce musicians by class, and offer special recognition for seniors.

Because marching bands throughout the area have had limited opportunities to perform as a result of the pandemic, Courtney Clark, band instructor, said this year’s show holds special significance.

“I think because this season was what it was, anytime we can get together and play is a special opportunity,” Clark said. “We had our last rehearsal last night and it was an opportunity to talk and remember where we were at the beginning of the season, to try to put on a cheerful happy face for this week, being our last week together. Rather than being sad and remorseful, we’re looking for happy memories,” Clark added.

The band is hoping to make a livestream of the event available privately for additional family members not in attendance. If the livestream is successful, it will potentially be used for the band’s holiday performance, as well.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.