Washington County race results delayed

WOWT 6 News rundown of the election night so far at 10 p.m.
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Washington County Board of Elections, there has been a delay in counting voting results for races in the county due to a failed flash drive. As a result, approximately 12,000 votes, including all early, in-person votes, are being recounted.

WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

3 Parkersburg City Council incumbents defeated; Vienna voters elect new city recorder

Mitch Morrison has won the Jackson County Commission race with 6,877 votes. Tony Boggs received 6,177 votes.

In W.Va., Ross Mellinger has won the race for Jackson County Sheriff with 7,201 votes. Noel Braley received 5,823 votes.

Incumbent Gov. Jim Justice defeated Democrat Ben Salango Tuesday night in the West Virginia gubernatorial race, the Associated Press reports.

Shelley Moore Capito has become the first West Virginia Republican to be reelected to the U.S. Senate in more than a century.

