Washington County race results delayed
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Washington County Board of Elections, there has been a delay in counting voting results for races in the county due to a failed flash drive. As a result, approximately 12,000 votes, including all early, in-person votes, are being recounted.
WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.