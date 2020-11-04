Wood County’s first openly-gay elected official

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It was a historic day after yesterday’s voting in Wood County as voters in Vienna elected a woman destined to become the city’s first openly gay officeholder.

Kim Williams was among five candidates elected to serve on city council and she says that it’s a spot that she’s had her sights on for several years. She attended nearly every council meeting she could before deciding to begin her campaign for a seat on the Vienna City Council.

Williams says that she had to overcome some obstacles related to her orientation during her campaign.

“It became an issue. People tried to denigrate me," says Williams. “I’ve always been honest about it. I’ve always been gay. I’ve had the same spouse for 26 years. And I’m just like everybody else. I have a mortgage, I pay my taxes, I’m concerned about my family, my community; all that stuff.”

But now that the election is over, she’s ready to get to work.

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and work with the other folks that are elected and get things done for Vienna. And I’m extremely happy I won my seat. And it was difficult and I put in a lot of work and had a lot of great volunteers and I couldn’t have done it without my volunteers. I really do have a great team of people. They wrote the post cards, they knocked on the doors. So they really supported me and without them I couldn’t have won.”

Once she’s sworn in, Williams says she wants to focus her efforts on infrastructure, budgeting and helping the Vienna community during the pandemic.

She hopes that her time after that will set a good example to young people including those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

