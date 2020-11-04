Advertisement

WVU announces details for safe return to residence halls and COVID-19 testing

West Virginia University
West Virginia University(WDTV)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU has announced its guidelines for students to return to residence halls safely at the start of the spring semester, along with additional information about COVID-19 testing.

The spring semester begins on January 19 and, in December, students will receive an email with instructions on selecting a time slot to move back into their residence halls. The move-in process will take place from January 11 to January 16.

Time slots are 60 minutes long, with 30 minutes between each slot. Students will be expected to complete their move-in during the allotted time.

It will be mandatory for students to schedule time slots, and any student who arrives on campus without a schedule time slot will be denied access to their residence hall.

In addition, the university will provide free COVID-19 testing for students, faculty, and staff returning to the Morgantown campus. Testing must be completed by January 16 and will be required to take part in classes or use campus facilities during the spring semester. An email will be sent out in December with instructions on scheduling a test.

The university will also accept live-virus RT-PCR test results dated after Monday, January 4, from other West Virginia State-supported testing centers. Any student who fails to get tested by January 16 will have a $250 fine placed on their account and will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct. And employees who fail to get tested by that date will face disciplinary action.

WVU also plans to continue sample testing among the campus population throughout the semester.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marietta schools levy fails again on second try

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
School bond levy fails again as elections board again has counting issues

News

Peace of My Mind Project finished and on display on Market Street

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
An art project that was being done by traveling artist, John Noltner has been completed and is on display for people to see.

News

Early, absentee voting factors in high voter turnout

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Early, absentee voting helps voter turnout

Coronavirus

UPDATE: First COVID-19 death reported in Morgan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Glenville State College to hold in-person commencement

Updated: 1 hour ago
Glenville State College will be among few other higher education institutions across the country to hold an in-person commencement ceremony to celebrate its fall 2020 graduates.

Latest News

News

McConnell says it will take time to count votes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is discounting President Donald Trump’s early claim that he’d already won the election, saying it’s going to take a while for states to conduct their vote counts.

News

Forecast for November 4th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP Daybreak - Fire ravages structure near Swann Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby and Zach Shrivers
Neighbors work to wet space between their homes and fire burning up a structure nearby.

News

Warren High School marching band to hold live performance

Updated: 3 hours ago
Warren High School’s Marching Warriors will hold their annual Varsity Show for family in the school’s gym on Thursday, November 5 at 7 P.M.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 3 deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics