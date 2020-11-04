WVU announces details for safe return to residence halls and COVID-19 testing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU has announced its guidelines for students to return to residence halls safely at the start of the spring semester, along with additional information about COVID-19 testing.

The spring semester begins on January 19 and, in December, students will receive an email with instructions on selecting a time slot to move back into their residence halls. The move-in process will take place from January 11 to January 16.

Time slots are 60 minutes long, with 30 minutes between each slot. Students will be expected to complete their move-in during the allotted time.

It will be mandatory for students to schedule time slots, and any student who arrives on campus without a schedule time slot will be denied access to their residence hall.

In addition, the university will provide free COVID-19 testing for students, faculty, and staff returning to the Morgantown campus. Testing must be completed by January 16 and will be required to take part in classes or use campus facilities during the spring semester. An email will be sent out in December with instructions on scheduling a test.

The university will also accept live-virus RT-PCR test results dated after Monday, January 4, from other West Virginia State-supported testing centers. Any student who fails to get tested by January 16 will have a $250 fine placed on their account and will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct. And employees who fail to get tested by that date will face disciplinary action.

WVU also plans to continue sample testing among the campus population throughout the semester.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.