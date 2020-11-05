4H still wants to hold livestock fair in July

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The next time it is held, the West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition will be in June.

One of its major attractions won’t be a part of it. At least that’s the decision by the Wood County 4H.

4H representatives explained Thursday to the Wood County Commisison its decision not to hold its livestock program and exhibits as part of the rescheduled fair.

They said the June date is too early in the season for members to raise livestock for display, and also cited conflicts with other 4H activities, including the annual camp.

4H plans to continue the livestock show at the mid-July date when the fair has been held for 30 years. Prior to the 1990′s, it was known as the “4H and Wood County Fair”.

“They have good reason to want to move, because they want to increase traffic and attendance at the fair," Jodi Smith, Wood County Educator, explained to the commission about the fair board’s decision to change the date. "But it just didn’t work with all the programs we do.”

“If we changed that date," added WVU Extension Agent J.J. Barrett, "a lot of kids would have to decide either, ‘I want to go to 4H camp’, or, ‘I want to exhibit my animal at the fair.’”>

Fair leaders hope the attendance at the fair will be larger in June, believing the weather will be nicer.

The 4H campgrounds are located next to the fairgrounds off Butcher Bend Road.

