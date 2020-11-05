Artsbridge accepting applications for fine arts scholarship

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Applications are now available for the Artsbridge Donna Campbell Award for Excellence scholarship. This is the second year the organization has offered it.

The scholarship is sponsored by Parkersburg native, Luke Frazier, who now resides in Washington, D.C. and is the founder and conductor of the American Pops Orchestra. Frazier named the award in honor of his grandmother.

The award is for $1,500 for the first semester of college. Any graduating high school senior who are pursuing Fine Arts in college is eligible to apply. The deadline for submission is January, 31, 2021.

The application and rubric have been prepared by a committee of music educators and Artsbridge board members. The committee is spearheaded by Artsbridge board president, Dr. Dianne Davis.

The application and rubric are also available on the Artsbridge website, artsbridgeonline.org. Those interested may also call the Artsbridge office at (304) 428-3988 and request an application to be emailed or mailed.

