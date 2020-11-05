Belpre boys cross country team prepares for state meet

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -There’s a first time for everything, and for the Belpre High School boys cross country team, it’s been a season of firsts.

The Golden Eagles finished first in the Tri Valley Conference championship.

First place in the Ohio Division III district meet.

And this past weekend Belpre didn’t finish first in the D-3 regional meet in Pickerington, but their fourth place finish was good enough to send Belpre to the state meet for the first time in school history

They’ll be competing for a team and individual titles Saturday morning at 9 am in suburban Columbus.

It’s a solid group of runners headed up by senior Eli Fullerton, a four time qualifer as an individual, and includes Blake Rogers, Davis Leach, Nick Diaz, Evan Wells, Kayden Wright, and Cy Varner.

They’re coached by Jen Wells. The Golden Eagle boys have been hard at work this week and are ready to run for glory on Sunday

