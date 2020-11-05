Hopewell Church of Christ holding coat giveaway

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Hopewell Church of Christ is holding a coat giveaway for those in need on Saturday, November 7 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Boxed lunches will be provided, and coats will be available in all sizes, starting with toddler sizing and ranging through adult sizes.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required.

Preacher Randy Baker said that, although the annual event typically draws a fairly large turnout, there is a chance it might be larger this year, as more people are in difficult financial situations as a result of the pandemic.

Those with additional questions may call the church at (304) 863-6127.

