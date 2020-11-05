Lubeck Public Service District closed due to case of COVID-19

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An employee at the Lubeck Public Service District has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, offices have been temporarily closed to the public and will close at noon.

Customers may still make payments by utilizing the drop box next to the front door, through the mail, or online.

Those with questions are asked to call (304) 863-3341 between 8 A.M. and 12 P.M. For after-hours emergencies, customers are asked to call 1-800-641-8424.

