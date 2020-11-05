Advertisement

Lubeck Public Service District closed due to case of COVID-19

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An employee at the Lubeck Public Service District has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, offices have been temporarily closed to the public and will close at noon.

Customers may still make payments by utilizing the drop box next to the front door, through the mail, or online.

Those with questions are asked to call (304) 863-3341 between 8 A.M. and 12 P.M. For after-hours emergencies, customers are asked to call 1-800-641-8424.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna woman set to become city’s first openly gay elected official
UPDATE: Washington County Board of Elections releases unofficial results at 2:30 a.m.
PHS, PSHS football game canceled
Fire ravages vacant home near Swann Street
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Latest News

Forecast for November 5th
Daybreak Trivia Winners, October 2020
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 11/5/20
Hopewell Church of Christ holding coat giveaway