Advertisement

No injuries reported after single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 77

Single-vehicle crash on Interstate 77
Single-vehicle crash on Interstate 77(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 77 late Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle had a tire blowout which caused him to lose control while driving northbound on Interstate 77 near mile marker 183.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna woman set to become city’s first openly gay elected official
UPDATE: Washington County Board of Elections releases unofficial results at 2:30 a.m.
PHS, PSHS football game canceled
Fire ravages vacant home near Swann Street
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Latest News

Forecast for November 5th
Daybreak Trivia Winners, October 2020
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 11/5/20
Artsbridge accepting applications for fine arts scholarship