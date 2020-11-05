No injuries reported after single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 77

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 77 late Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle had a tire blowout which caused him to lose control while driving northbound on Interstate 77 near mile marker 183.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.