Obituary: Bill Chancellor

Bill Chancellor, 88, of Parkersburg, WV died Wednesday November 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Williamstown, WV a son of the late Giles Nelson Chancellor, Sr. and Grace (McFarland) Chancellor.

He retired from Public Debt and was a United States Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a very active member of Fairlawn Baptist Church having served as a Sunday School Teacher and Deacon among many other roles.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years years Carol Sue (Smith) Chancellor; two sons Roger C. Chancellor and Phillip L. Chancellor both of Parkersburg, WV; four grandchildren Brian K. Chancellor (Abby), Donald L. Chancellor, Randal S. Chancellor (Amanda), and Lisa Bell (Shane); five great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Mary Williamson, brothers Giles N. “Bud” Chancellor, Jr. and Glenn Chancellor, and an infant brother Robert Chancellor.

Services will be Monday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Jason Spade officiating. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown, WV. Visitation will be Monday 12-2 PM