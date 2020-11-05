Obituary: Carlos L. Gray

Carlos L. Gray, 93, of Vienna passed away November 3, 2020 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark. He will always be remembered for his big smile, charming personality and joy for life.

Carlos was born September 13, 1927 in Newell, WV. He was the son of late Alva Leroy and Gladys Pearl Baker-Gray.

Carlos served in the US Navy during World War II. While serving in the war, he missed his high school graduation. In February 2018, at 90, he graduated Paden City High School as an Honorary Alumni. He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post #0015, VFW Post #1212, Lions Club of Boaz, WV and served as an elder of Christian Church in Edgewater, Florida. Carlos was employed with Paden City Pottery, a salesman at People Life Insurance Company and retired after many years as a supervisor, salesman at Rich Loaf (Flowers) Bakery.

Carlos is survived by his one daughter/caregiver, Sandra Pearl Rollyson of Vienna; one son, Carloss “Toby” Laverne Gray (Becky) of Clarksburg; one sister, Juanita Zelphia Sickles of Bracy, Virginia; six grandchildren, Stacy Berdine-Thompson, Jeff Berdine (Jill), Rick Berdine (Keri), Melinda Helmick (Wil), Tami Postlewait (Tim) and Derek Rollyson (Kara) and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary Melissa “Ann” Gray, whom he adored beyond words; 4 brothers, Clarence Gray, Robert Gray, Eldan G. Dennis Gray and Calvin Gray; granddaughter, Carla Sue Knapp; and great-granddaughter, Emily Spencer.

A memorial service for Carlos will be held 2:00 Sunday, November 8th at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Amedisys Hospice, 2200 Grand Central Avenue, #102, Parkersburg, WV 26105. Carlos was appreciative of the great care he received from Amedisys nurses Misty, Shawntay, Connie and Jen. As well as, special caregiver, Nancy.

