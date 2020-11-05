Obituary: Loretta Lou (Stewart) Carmichael

Loretta Lou (Stewart) Carmichael, 87 of Parkersburg, WV died on November 2, 2020 at the Cedar Grove Personal Care in Parkersburg, WV. She was born in Belpre, Ohio on March 13, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Award E. and Sylvia Mae Frederick Stewart. Loretta had worked at the Style Center in Parkersburg from 1953 to 1962. She then worked for the Boreman & Stealey as a legal secretary. She enjoying gardening and loved her cats. She had volunteered in California and Texas caring for special needs children.

Survivors include her niece, Linda Mulligan Boso of Belpre, Ohio, nephew John W. Mulligan of Belpre, Ohio her cousins, Sharon Stewart (John) Zollar of Coolville, Ohio and Sheila Stewart of Colfax, NC. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Jackie Duane Carmichael.

Services will be on Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Rod Brower officiating. Burial will be in the Rockland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

A special thanks to all the neighbors and caregivers

