Obituary: Lowell G. “Greg” Swisher

Lowell G. “Greg” Swisher, 58, of Parkersburg passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born October 9, 1962 in Clarksburg, WV, a son of Lowell F. Swisher of Parkersburg and the late Carolyn Harris Swisher. Greg had previously work for American Standard in N.J. and enjoyed music, playing the guitar and going to concerts.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Andrew Lowell Swisher and his mother, Valerie Swisher of Davisville; his sister, Michelle Swisher (Dee Ables) of Parkersburg; his brother, Brian Swisher of Parkersburg; aunt Che and uncle Audie Krafft of Parkersburg; aunt Cathy Lorbeck of Florida; uncle Pete Harris of Florida; nephews, Devon Swisher, Chris Acquaviva and Joey Waggoner; one niece, Harmony Swisher; former mother-in-law, Linda Griffith and several cousins.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Green St., Parkersburg is honored to service the Swisher family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 or to the National Kidney Association, 1373 Grandview Ave., Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43212-2804, in memory of Greg.

