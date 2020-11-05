Obituary: Sarah Jo Kerby Gregg
Sarah Jo Kerby Gregg, 64, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
She was born January 6, 1956 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Boyd and Arlene Thorne Kerby.
Sarah worked for Walmart as a department manager in customer service.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard A. Gregg Jr. “Pete” of Parkersburg; daughter, Kayley Gregg (Brian McCumbers) of Parkersburg; sons, Christopher Tanner (Christina) and Leonard “Bear” Gregg III, both of Parkersburg; sister, Marsha Woods (Robert); and two grandchildren, Logan Tanner and Emma McCumbers.
The Vaughan Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no public service.
For those wishing to share a memory or message of condolence, please visit vaughanfh.com.
