Advertisement

Ohio man faces drug charges in Wood County after traffic stop

Authorities charged Lamon Boyd, 25, of Mason, Ohio, with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Parkersburg.
Authorities charged Lamon Boyd, 25, of Mason, Ohio, with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Parkersburg.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities arrested a Mason, Ohio, man Thursday afternoon after finding suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Parkersburg.

Lamon Boyd, 25, was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to deliver meth.

He was arrested after agents with the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, assisted by a Wood County sheriff’s deputy, pulled over a vehicle he was in at East and Mary street. During the traffic stop, which happened about 1:15 p.m., investigators reported finding about 114 grams of suspected fentanyl, 52 grams of suspected meth and an unspecified amount of cash.

Boyd was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court where he was given a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna woman set to become city’s first openly gay elected official
UPDATE: Washington County Board of Elections releases unofficial results at 2:30 a.m.
PHS, PSHS football game canceled
Fire ravages vacant home near Swann Street
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Latest News

Obituary: William Lewis Rowan
WTAP News @ 5 - Fort Harmar Memorial refurbished
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg, Wood County receive grants to help fight violent crime
WTAP News @ 5 - No injuries reported after single-vehicle wreck on I-77