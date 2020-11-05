Ohio man faces drug charges in Wood County after traffic stop

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities arrested a Mason, Ohio, man Thursday afternoon after finding suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Parkersburg.

Lamon Boyd, 25, was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to deliver meth.

He was arrested after agents with the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, assisted by a Wood County sheriff’s deputy, pulled over a vehicle he was in at East and Mary street. During the traffic stop, which happened about 1:15 p.m., investigators reported finding about 114 grams of suspected fentanyl, 52 grams of suspected meth and an unspecified amount of cash.

Boyd was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court where he was given a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

